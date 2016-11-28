Local Indie Rockers Mason District to Play EP Release Party at the Grog Shop

click to enlarge
A local four-piece indie rock/alt-country act, the Mason District recently reworked its sound after adding guitarist Jeff Farmer to the mix.
Now, the band has adopted a Southern rock sound. The title track from its new EP, Shotgun Soul
, features guttural vocals and a shimmering guitar riff that makes the tune sound like something by Kings of Leon.
The band, which also includes singer-guitarist Tom Tobias, singer-bassist Maria Petti and drummer Collin Nutter, celebrates the release of the EP with a special show at the Grog Shop
on Dec. 4.
A press release announcing the gig promises that “a Mason District show is a high energy experience, and many of the pseudo pop blues songs will have you singing along like you already know them.”