Monday, November 28, 2016

C-Notes

Local Indie Rockers Mason District to Play EP Release Party at the Grog Shop

Posted By on Mon, Nov 28, 2016 at 3:03 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK.COM
  • Facebook.com
A local four-piece indie rock/alt-country act, the Mason District recently reworked its sound after adding guitarist Jeff Farmer to the mix.

Now, the band has adopted a Southern rock sound. The title track from its new EP, Shotgun Soul, features guttural vocals and a shimmering guitar riff that makes the tune sound like something by Kings of Leon.

The band, which also includes singer-guitarist Tom Tobias, singer-bassist Maria Petti and drummer Collin Nutter, celebrates the release of the EP with a special show at the Grog Shop on Dec. 4.

A press release announcing the gig promises that “a Mason District show is a high energy experience, and many of the pseudo pop blues songs will have you singing along like you already know them.”

