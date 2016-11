Tony Cuda's Jazz Cats to Play CD Release Party at Bop Stop

click to enlarge

A staple on the local jazz scene, Berklee-educated electric bass player Tony Cuda spends most of his free time working with the prog-leaning outfit Cuda, Renko & Cuda. But he also dedicates a decent amount of time to his straight-up jazz group, Tony Cuda’s Jazz Cats Last year, the group issued, an album that opens with a breezy cover of the Beatles' "Norwegian Wood" and then offers a little bit of everything as Cuda goes for a big band sound on "15 Bars" and gets funky on "Toy's Effin Blues" and "Lick Me."Now, Tony Cuda's Jazz Cats have announced they’ll debut their new CD,, at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Bop Stop . Cuda wrote all but one of the six tracks and percussionist extraordinaire Jamey Haddad plays on two tracks on the album, giving songs such as "Child's Play" and "Something Borrowed" a Latin feel.Tickets to the show cost $10.