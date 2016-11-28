Tony Cuda's Jazz Cats to Play CD Release Party at Bop Stop

click to enlarge
A staple on the local jazz scene, Berklee-educated electric bass player Tony Cuda spends most of his free time working with the prog-leaning outfit Cuda, Renko & Cuda. But he also dedicates a decent amount of time to his straight-up jazz group, Tony Cuda’s Jazz Cats
.
Last year, the group issued Herding Jazz Cats
, an album that opens with a breezy cover of the Beatles' "Norwegian Wood" and then offers a little bit of everything as Cuda goes for a big band sound on "15 Bars" and gets funky on "Toy's Effin Blues" and "Lick Me."
Now, Tony Cuda's Jazz Cats have announced they’ll debut their new CD, Broken Streams of Consciousness
, at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Bop Stop
. Cuda wrote all but one of the six tracks and percussionist extraordinaire Jamey Haddad plays on two tracks on the album, giving songs such as "Child's Play" and "Something Borrowed" a Latin feel.
Tickets to the show cost $10.