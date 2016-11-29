Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Scene & Heard

Cleveland 19 News Hires Meteorologist Jason Nicholas to Lead First Alert Storm Team

Posted By on Tue, Nov 29, 2016 at 1:46 PM

click to enlarge Jason Nicholas - COURTESY: CLEVELAND 19 NEWS
  • Courtesy: Cleveland 19 News
  • Jason Nicholas
Cleveland 19 News announced Tuesday morning that they'd hired a new Chief Meteorologist to lead their First Alert Storm team. Jason Nicholas, a Northeast Ohio native, will appear on the weekday newscasts at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be the newest member of the Cleveland 19 [weather team]," Nicholas said in a press release. "I grew up here and I want to work here. I'm from Medina and I've worked on TV in Cleveland for 10 years, so continuing to grow my career in Northeast Ohio was a huge priority. I'm blessed to have found an ideal landing spot at Cleveland 19, and the chance to work and lead true professionals like Jeff Tanchak, Samantha Roberts, Jon Loufman and Beth McLeod is a dream come true."

Via Cleveland 19, Nicholas graduated from Ohio University and studied meteorology at Mississippi State. As Nicholas mentioned above, he's worked locally for the past decade, serving as a weathercaster at WEWS Channel 5. There, he became the first local meteorologist to be recognized as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. He won five Emmys as well.

Medina must be a hot spot for weathermen: Nicholas grew up down the street from Cleveland meteorological legend Dick Goddard, who retired last week. Nicholas said was inspired by Goddard's career.

"With Mr. Goddard’s retirement, it’s a new era in weathercasting in Cleveland," Nicholas said. "I’m really excited to be a part of it.”

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Car Plows through Front of Banter Just Days After One Year Anniversary Read More

  2. Report: Columbus and Browns Working Toward $15 Million Facility to Host Team's Training Camp by 2018 Read More

  3. UPDATE: Hudson Officer Identified in Dec. 4 Police-Involved Shooting Death Read More

  4. Federal Government Will Auction Public Land in Ohio to Oil and Gas Drillers Read More

  5. The 10 Best TV Shows of 2016 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation