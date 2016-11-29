Elyria Day Care Rapist Sentenced to Life in Prison

Heather Koon, the woman who raped two infants at Lorain County day care facilities in 2013
, was sentenced today to life in prison without parole. (Koon had pleaded guilty to the crimes earlier this year.)
Koon's boyfriend, James Osborne, a known and violent sexual predator, is already serving a life sentence in connection with this case. Koon sent him videos and photos of the crimes.
Osborne, for his part, had failed to use his own address in early 2013, violating court-ordered terms of his sexual predator status. When police found him at Koon's home, the videos and photos were found on his phone and a nearby computer, leading to the investigation and eventual convictions.
Brad Dicken, of the Chronicle-Telegram, reports
from Judge James Miraldi's courtroom today: "A tearful Koon apologized for her actions at ABC Kidz in Elyria and Country Day School in Amherst, swearing that she would never harm another child if she were ever released from prison."
Family members of the victims did not offer forgiveness, he writes.
During a recent court hearing, according to the paper, the father of a 2-year-old victim of Koon, said: "Hopefully they get nothing less than life. I never realized creatures like this exist.”