Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Goldhorn Brewery St. Clairsmas Stout Now on Tap

Christmas Ale Adventures

Posted By on Tue, Nov 29, 2016 at 5:24 PM

SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  Sam Allard / Scene
The St. Clairsmas Stout is now on tap at Goldhorn Brewery (1361 E. 55th St.). Beer drinkers who enjoy the seasonal taste of Great Lakes' seminal Christmas Ale but appreciate a new take will enjoy this malty holiday stout.

Head Brewer Joel Warger, a Great Lakes alum, tapped his new brew last week, and said it's no secret that his version utilizes many of the same ingredients that Great Lakes' does.

"In this city, you're better off putting cinnamon, ginger and honey in [your Christmas beer] because that's what people expect," Warger said, referencing the quintessential combo as pioneered by Great Lakes.

Warger's version uses those flavors, but in a stout as opposed to an ale.

"I mean, you can't just make the same beer," Warger said. "And I like the chocolate roastiness of the stout. It matches really nicely with those flavors."

Goldhorn Brewery, which opened in July, is open from 3-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 3-10 p.m. Friday and 12-10 p.m. Saturday. The St. Clairsmas Stout, like all beers on draft there, costs $3 for a 10-oz. pour and $5 for a pint. The St. Clairsmas Stout is also available as part of Goldhorn's sampler deal — $6 for any four five-oz. pours.
SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  Sam Allard / Scene

