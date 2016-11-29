C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, November 29, 2016

C-Notes

Rock Hall to Host Author Series With Novelist Chris Formant

Posted By on Tue, Nov 29, 2016 at 10:50 AM

unnamed.jpg
Author Chris Formant conducted some serious research for his new novel, Bright Midnight. The book centers on an aging rock critic who begins to unravel one of rock’s greatest mysteries (hint: it has to do with the fact that Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and Jim Morrison all died too soon) while working at Rolling Stone magazine.

While writing the book, Formant visited the Rock Hall Archives and studied forensics techniques. He also talked to doctors, FBI investigators and a former Rolling Stone editor.

Formant will discuss and sign copies of the book at a special event that takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Rock Hall’s Foster Theater. John Goehrke, the Rock Hall's Director of Public Programs, will interview Formant about the novel, which critics have called "The Da Vinci Code for Rock and Roll Fans."

Fillmore West poster artist David Singer, who designed the book’s psychedelic cover, will also participate in the interview segment. Following the presentation, Formant will take questions from the audience and sign copies of his book, which will be available for purchase. For every book purchased, guests will receive a free poster of the book's artwork. Singer will sign copies of the poster as well.

The event is free with a reservation at tickets.rockhall.com or at the Rock Hall box office.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. All the Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers Who Went to Standing Rock are Back Read More

  2. MetroHealth Plans to Pay for $855 Million Makeover on Credit Read More

  3. City Council Will Discuss Public Square Bus Closure Wednesday Read More

  4. Ohio Lawmakers Are Debating Whether to Outlaw Bestiality in the State Read More

  5. East Cleveland Mayor Gary Norton Fined $114,100 by Ohio Elections Commission Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation