Rock Hall to Host Author Series With Novelist Chris Formant

Author Chris Formant conducted some serious research for his new novel, Bright Midnight
. The book centers on an aging rock critic who begins to unravel one of rock’s greatest mysteries (hint: it has to do with the fact that Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and Jim Morrison all died too soon) while working at Rolling Stone
magazine.
While writing the book, Formant visited the Rock Hall Archives and studied forensics techniques. He also talked to doctors, FBI investigators and a former Rolling Stone
editor.
Formant will discuss and sign copies of the book at a special event that takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Rock Hall’s Foster Theater. John Goehrke, the Rock Hall's Director of Public Programs, will interview Formant about the novel, which critics have called "The Da Vinci Code
for Rock and Roll Fans."
Fillmore West poster artist David Singer, who designed the book’s psychedelic cover, will also participate in the interview segment. Following the presentation, Formant will take questions from the audience and sign copies of his book, which will be available for purchase. For every book purchased, guests will receive a free poster of the book's artwork. Singer will sign copies of the poster as well.
The event is free with a reservation at tickets.rockhall.com
or at the Rock Hall box office.