University of Akron Will Offer Class on Donald Trump's Election Win

The University of Akron will offer a class called "Trump's Triumph" next spring. Professor Matthew Akers promises to tackle a lot of the lingering questions left after that wacky presidential election earlier this month — questions like "Wha-?" "Huh?" "Did that just -?" and "What is the average cost of living in Belize for an alt-weekly writer from Cleveland?"Akers' class will also look at Trump's unprecedented campaign — i.e.he blazed the path to the White House.(One can't help but recall Jack Gladney's Hitler studies in Don DeLillo's.)The political science class is open to all students. Wearing a MAGA hat is not a prereq.