University of Akron Will Offer Class on Donald Trump's Election Win

The University of Akron will offer a class called "Trump's Triumph" next spring. Professor Matthew Akers promises to tackle a lot of the lingering questions left after that wacky presidential election earlier this month — questions like "Wha-?" "Huh?" "Did that just -?" and "What is the average cost of living in Belize for an alt-weekly writer from Cleveland?"
Akers' class will also look at Trump's unprecedented campaign — i.e. how
he blazed the path to the White House.
(One can't help but recall Jack Gladney's Hitler studies in Don DeLillo's White Noise
.)
The political science class is open to all students. Wearing a MAGA hat is not a prereq.