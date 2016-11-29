Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Scene & Heard

University of Akron Will Offer Class on Donald Trump's Election Win

Posted By on Tue, Nov 29, 2016 at 12:57 PM

click to enlarge trump.jpg
The University of Akron will offer a class called "Trump's Triumph" next spring. Professor Matthew Akers promises to tackle a lot of the lingering questions left after that wacky presidential election earlier this month — questions like "Wha-?" "Huh?" "Did that just -?" and "What is the average cost of living in Belize for an alt-weekly writer from Cleveland?"

Akers' class will also look at Trump's unprecedented campaign — i.e. how he blazed the path to the White House.

(One can't help but recall Jack Gladney's Hitler studies in Don DeLillo's White Noise.)

The political science class is open to all students. Wearing a MAGA hat is not a prereq.
Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. MetroHealth Plans to Pay for $855 Million Makeover on Credit Read More

  2. All the Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers Who Went to Standing Rock are Back Read More

  3. Update: Metallica, Soundgarden and Korn to Headline Rock on the Range 2017 Read More

  4. East Cleveland Mayor Gary Norton Fined $114,100 by Ohio Elections Commission Read More

  5. City Council Will Discuss Public Square Bus Closure Wednesday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation