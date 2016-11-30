Coventry Village To Host Two Special Holiday Events

click to enlarge
After an active summer hosting special events, the Coventry Village Special Improvement District has announced two special holiday events that will happen next month.
The Coventry Village Holiday Festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. The free event (parking at the public meters is free too) takes place through Coventry Village. The fest features family holiday portraits with Bryon Miller photography, photos with Santa, kids crafts, winter story time, holiday movies in the Centrum Theater, kiddie karaoke and community caroling. There will be free hot chocolate, coffee or tea for all carolers, courtesy of Phoenix Coffee on Coventry).
The indie rock duo Shawn and Shelby will perform, and there will also be an Ugly Holiday Sweater Bar Crawl hosted and lead by Coventry Claus [pictured]. Shoppers who buy local will receive a $10 Coventry Cash Coupon for every $50 they spend on a single receipt at a participating Coventry Village retail locations. The Coventry Cash Coupons can be used at participating locations in January 2017.
Then, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, Coventry Village hosts the Coventry Village Jingle Bell Shop. The free event takes place at the Grog Shop & B-Side Arcade. It features local artisan makers and Coventry Village merchants together for one day. You can sip while you shop as bars at both the Grog Shop and B-Side will be open. There will also be free parking on the street at meters.