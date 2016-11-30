Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Scene & Heard

How Did 'A Christmas Story' Become The Offbeat Classic That It Is?

Posted By on Wed, Nov 30, 2016 at 2:49 PM

click to enlarge 1293051078-a-christmas-story.jpg
This week, not too long before we find ourselves looping A Christmas Story for hours on end and filling our coffee tables with towering empty bottles of 12 Dogs, Vanity Fair decided to publish an excellent piece on how that movie — filmed right here in Northeast Ohio, as we all know — came to be the yuletide tradition that it is today. Skip the triple dare and go right for the throat.

"[The movie] brought a bracing blast of satire and realism, wrapped up in a hilarious, pitch-perfect tale of a middle-class family negotiating the perils of Christmas, recalled through the eyes of a nine-year-old boy," Sam Kashner writes, lining up the Christmas movie traditions that preceded it (It's A Wonderful Life, etc.).

It's a really nice #longread, if you're into such things, and it dovetails perfectly with the season before us. A Christmas Story came and went through the box office, grew into a cult classic and, years later, became synonymous with the holiday itself.

As for the film world, A Christmas Story helped (in part) usher in the quirky realism of, say, Bottle Rocket and, later, Napoleon Dynamite. American audiences in the 1980s and 1990s and beyond grew to crave the sort of entertainment media that matched the complicated weirdness of real life.

“Don’t tell me you’re going to create a new genre for your movie. Everyone’s always saying there’s a new genre. There is no new genre. There are comedies, dramas, and tragedy," writing guru Robert McKee once said. “There’s only one movie that I can argue has been a new genre in the modern era, and that movie’s a little movie—I don’t know if you guys have heard of it—called A Christmas Story.”

Vanity Fair's piece touches both on the behind-the-scenes perspectives of how the film was being received and the emotional anecdotal stuff that shows us how the country came to love it.

'Tis the season. TBS airs the movie all day Christmas Eve.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Thirsty Dog Might Be Joining the Flats Restaurant and Bar Scene Read More

  2. Amid Credit Problems, County Asks Tourism Board to Help Fund Quicken Loans Arena Improvements Read More

  3. Elyria Day Care Rapist Sentenced to Life in Prison Read More

  4. MIX Will Usher in New Century for CMA — and Weekend of Holiday Arts Read More

  5. Ohio Had the Most Fatal Drug Overdoses in Nation in 2014, Numbers Continue Climbing Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation