Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Neil Diamond's Anniversary Tour Coming to the Q in 2017
By Jeff Niesel
on Wed, Nov 30, 2016 at 10:36 AM
Near the end of a 2012 concert at Quicken Loans Arena, singer Neil Diamond reminisced about 1972’s Hot August Night
and fondly recalled the shows and the way in which the album helped to launch his career.
Expect more reminiscing when Diamond returns to the Q on May 30. The date will be part of his 50 Year Anniversary World Tour that kicks off on April 7.
“Neil Diamond is more than just a music icon. His singular artistry and talent has left an indelible mark on American culture and has helped shape the sound of popular music for five decades,” says Michael Rapino, President and Chief Executive Officer of Live Nation Entertainment, in a press release announcing the tour. “Live Nation is honored to be a part of bringing his 50 year anniversary tour to fans around the world.”
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 9 at livenation.com
.
