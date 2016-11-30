Scene & Heard

Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Scene & Heard

Ohio Had the Most Fatal Drug Overdoses in Nation in 2014, Numbers Continue Climbing

Posted By on Wed, Nov 30, 2016 at 11:18 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-09-08_at_12.53.55_pm.png
A new report from the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation puts a fine point stamp on the opioid epidemic in the buckeye state.

According to the statistics from 2014, Ohio had the most fatal overdoses in the entire country, even outpacing California, which has three times as many residents.

For the 2014 calendar year, Ohio ended with 2,106 overdose deaths. That number climbed to 2,590 in 2015, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The number will be even higher in 2016.

Those dying in Ohio are overwhelmingly white males, accounting for two-thirds of deaths. Whites accounted for 90 percent of deaths overall. Twenty-five to 34-year-olds and 35 to 44-year-olds made up the largest demographic in terms of ages.

Locally, Cuyahoga County alone could reach 600 deaths by the end of the year (note: 2015 saw 228 deaths in the county), despite being below the state average of 19.2 fatal overdoses per 100,000 residents.

As experts have said over and over again this year, heroin and related drugs are a public health crisis that threatens to wipe out an entire generation.

