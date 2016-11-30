C-Notes

Wednesday, November 30, 2016

C-Notes

Roxy Music's Bryan Ferry to Play the State Theatre in March

Posted By on Wed, Nov 30, 2016 at 2:11 PM

click to enlarge image001.png
The long list of bands that have yet to be inducted into the Rock Hall but are deserving often includes English rockers Roxy Music. While the band’s output declined after it went on hiatus in 1983 (it reunited in 2001 and toured intermittently throughout the early 2000s), the group successfully experimented with glam, electronica and rock during its heyday.

Roxy Music singer Bryan Ferry embarked on a solo career after leaving the group. He returns to town for the first time in five years to play the State Theatre on Sunday, March 26.

Tickets go on sale on Friday  at 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org and the Playhouse Square Ticket Office. Prices range from $39.50 to $100.

