Thirsty Dog Might Be Joining the Flats Restaurant and Bar Scene

click to enlarge
On Thursday morning a city design review committee will be looking at plans for businesses that might take over the two closed Crop spaces in the Flats East Bank project. Those two restaurants were shuttered back in September.
The agenda for the meeting indicates that Akron-based brewery Thirsty Dog would be taking over one of the spots. While that may end up being the case, owner John Najeway told Scene yesterday that it was "news to me." Later in the day, Najeway told Cleveland.com that Thirsty Dog
is in fact eyeing the spot but that nothing formal in terms of a lease has been signed as of yet and plans depend on Thursday's meeting but the expansion is nearing. No word on what changed throughout the day.
"The market is healthy; there is always opportunity, especially since we don't have a brewpub attached to our production facility," he told the outlet. "We haven't had a brew pub since '05. We're looking at it and considering it."
The other restaurant on the agenda is Dante's Inferno, from Dante Boccuzzi. Reached by Scene, Boccuzzi said nothing was finalized yet.