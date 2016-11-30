Torche and Red Fang Crank Up the Amps for Joint Tour

click to enlarge James Rexroad

On its recent album,, the metal band Red Fang cranks up the guitars. Songs such as “Flies” make the group sound like a heavier version of the Foo Fighters.Since forming a decade ago, the hard rocking Torche has drawn comparisions to stoner rock icon Queens of the Stone Age. Those comparisons come to the fore again on the band’s latest effort, last year’s, another intricately crafted collection of riff-heavy tunes.This fall, the two bands have hit the road together. Torche bassist Jonathan Nunez and Red Fang singer-bassist Aaron Beam recently answered some questions via email (hence all the exclamation marks) about the tour that brings both bands along with the noise rock act Whores to the Beachland on Dec. 8.It has been very fun! We are having a great time playing a bunch of songs from the new record for the people of the USA. And we are beyond stoked at the bill. What a lineup! Everyone is totally killing it!It's been great! We're happy to be on tour with our friends Red Fang and having Whores out with us is definitely a killer bonus for the bill. People have been stoked and going off. Looking forward to more sold out shows and continuing to have a killer time on the road.Whores.We're all crankin it!!I don't know what effect it is having on the shows really because I have no control group to compare it to. My approach is generally the same, also. However, I will admit I am channeling as much positive energy into my performance as I can to try to just take people's minds off politics for a minute and remember to just have fun for a spell.Politics in general are a disappointing shit show. We'll do what we do no matter what.Well, I suppose if that's what they hear, then yes. I don't know what sludge rock is, and we don't pattern ourselves after any particular style, so that's not how I think of what we do. But what do I know?I could see how some elements of our sound may influence people to shove us into that category, but I don't feel it fully describes our "sound." I just tell people heavy loud rock ’n’ roll.Bill Callahan/Smog, Cristina Aguilera, Federation X, Hot Snakes, QOTSA, Melvins, Big Business , Jesus Lizard, Helms Alee, YOB, Soundgarden, Whores, Torche, Mastodon, Wild Throne, Unwound, Saviours.This would change from member to member. I feel we'd all agree on: Trans Am, Slayer, Brian Eno, Melvins, Cluster, the Wipers, Aphex Twin, and mooooreeee.I think we trust ourselves — and each other — more. We all listen to new stuff all the time, too, which affects what we do. The simplest answer is that we have the same attitude about songwriting and what we are trying to do musically (offer a high energy but interesting non flat live show), but we are just a little fancier now. We feel comfortable incorporating more of the studio experimentation into the live set.I feel we've dialed in our sound over the time we have spent playing together and picked up certain things that have become part of our what we do through experimenting. We always try new things and are open to different ideas, which is an important part of remaining interested in what you do and not writing the same record over and over.See my above answer!, our last record, is a representation of where we were at about 2 years ago. It's a very straightforward record compared to our previous releases. The record came together quickly and was a different pace from the upbeat vibe of [2012’s]Ha! That's impossible to answer.I don't feel that's true all at, and far from it. We've had equal men and women at our shows for years. I think everyone should attend any event that interests them and shouldn't let a thought like that stop them from going to an event that they are curious, excited about, or even mildly interested. People should come out and enjoy themselves!!