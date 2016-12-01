C-Notes

Thursday, December 1, 2016

C-Notes

Beachland Ballroom to Host Rock 'n’ Roll Holiday Flea Market

Posted By on Thu, Dec 1, 2016 at 9:24 AM

click to enlarge holiday_flea_2016_fbook_ad-2.jpg
Big box retail outlets offer the usual assortment of prefab gifts that range from portable electronic devices to household items. But anyone looking for something outside the box has plenty of good options. Consider the Beachland Ballroom's annual Rock 'n' Holiday Flea Market.

More than 25 vendors will be on hand for the event, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. It will feature art, clothing, records, vintage wares, jewelry and more.

Food and beverages will be available in the Beachland Tavern throughout the day, and admission is free.

