Thursday, December 1, 2016

Melt Bar & Grilled to Open its Eighth Location, This One in Dayton

Posted By on Thu, Dec 1, 2016 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge THE KINDERGARTEN
  • The Kindergarten
The train keeps rolling for Matt Fish and the Melt Bar & Grilled team. This summer, the regional chain of gourmet grilled cheese restaurants will open its eighth location, this one in Dayton. This latest location will be located at The Mall at Fairfield Commons (2727 Fairfield Commons) in Beavercreek, Ohio, just east of downtown Dayton.

“We are seriously excited to be opening our eighth location in the great city of Dayton and we’re looking forward to serving the best gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches in the coolest environment Dayton has ever seen!” explains Melt founder Matt Fish. “We’re proud to have locations in Cleveland, Akron and Columbus and we can’t wait to get started in the Gem City.”

The 5,000-square-foot restaurant is being built from the ground up and will reside near the main entrance to the mall.

Since opening his first Melt Bar & Grilled 10 years ago in Lakewood, Fish has been on an impressive tear, opening up shops in Cleveland Heights, Independence, Mentor, Akron and a pair in Columbus (Short North, Easton), not to mention satellite spots at the Jake and Tinkham Veale University Center on the campus of Case Western Reserve.

Fish says that if Dayton isn’t already on your map of places to visit and enjoy, it should be.

“We are really lucky to live in Ohio,” he says. “We live in a state with lots to do and see, and many great cities to visit, including Dayton. If you’re spending the day in our state’s sixth-largest city, make sure you visit the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, the National Aviation Hall of Fame and then have lunch or dinner at Melt!”

The Dayton Melt Bar & Grilled is tentatively scheduled to open in June, 2017.

click to enlarge melt_in_dayton_map.png

