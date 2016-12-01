Price of Opiate Overdose Reversing Drug Naloxone Frozen in Ohio for Next Year

click to enlarge
The number of overdoses and deaths from drug abuse continue to rise in Cuyahoga County, in Ohio, and beyond. As the public health crisis continues to worsen, access to Narcan will remain one of the most important tools to prevent overdoses from becoming overdose deaths. The drug, which acts to quickly reverse the effects of opiate overdoses, is available at many pharmacies now and is stocked by police, EMS and first responders.
Which is why a recent announcement from Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is important.
Next year, the cost of naloxone nasal spray will be frozen in the state of Ohio for that latter group (Naloxone is the generic name for Narcan).
“The cost to purchase naloxone has prevented some agencies from carrying this lifesaving drug, but I hope that Adapt Pharma’s new price freeze for Ohio will allow more agencies to consider keeping naloxone on hand,” said Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine in a statement.
The Public Interest Price will apply for one year from Nov. 25 for qualified purchasers who buy two 4-milligram doses of the nasal spray for $75, when obtained directly from Adapt Pharma in quantities greater than 48 units. That cost is a 40 percent discount from Adapt Pharma’s Wholesale Acquisition Cost of $125, according to the release.
“I continue to urge law enforcement agencies to carry this drug, because it can mean the difference between life and death for those suffering from addiction," DeWine said.