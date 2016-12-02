7 Concerts to Catch This Weekend

click to enlarge
FRIDAY, DEC. 2
Tropidelic
Tropidelic started out in Kent around 2008. Various lineup changes hit the band as they relocated to Cleveland in 2011. Influence-wise, founder and singer Matthew Roads has always injected some 311 and Slightly Stoopid-oriented sounds into what he and his bandmates create. We all love a party here in Cleveland, and Tropidelic's brand of reggae-infused jams turns any night at a bar on our mean streets into an equatorial beach bash. You like dancing? You've got it. (Eric Sandy) 8 p.m., $20 ADV, $25 DOS. House of Blues.
Tony Cuda's Jazz Cats
Staple on the local jazz scene, Berklee-educated electric bass player Tony Cuda spends most of his free time working with the prog-leaning outfit Cuda, Renko & Cuda. But he also dedicates a decent amount of time to his straight-up jazz group, Tony Cuda’s Jazz Cats., Last year, the group issued Herding Jazz Cats
, an album that opens with a breezy cover of the Beatles' "Norwegian Wood" and then offers a little bit of everything as Cuda goes for a big band sound "15 Bars" and gets funky on "Toy's Effin Blues" and "Lick Me." Now, Tony Cuda's Jazz Cats have announced they’ll debut their new CD, Broken Streams of Consciousness
, at tonight's show at the Bop Stop. Cuda wrote all but one of the six tracks, and percussionist extraordinaire Jamey Haddad plays on two tracks on the album, giving songs such as "Child's Play" and "Something Borrowed" a Latin feel. (Jeff Niesel), 8 p.m., $10. Bop Stop
.
Twin Peaks
Upholding the traditions of American garage rock and the lessons proffered by their rock ‘n’ roll heroes, Twin Peaks certainly deliver the goods on this latest album, Down In Heaven
. This is laid-back songwriting with a punch, the sort of thing you could imagine being performed by a guitarist with legs kicked up on the coffee table — all while friends dance rhythmically in the living room. Tunes like “My Boys” encapsulate the best, most welcoming parts of rock music, and Twin Peaks pull this off with a clear knack for catchy hooks and power pop sensibilities. They’ve been making waves in the college rock scene lately, and Down In Heaven
is argument enough to keep them in your current Spotify playlist. (Sandy), 9 p.m., $7.50-$15. Grog Shop
.
SATURDAY, DEC. 3
The Eighth Annual Cleveland Metal Holiday Food Drive
This year, WJCU 88.7 FM, Auburn Records, the Exchange and Iron Ingo Stührenberg will present the eighth annual event that takes place today at the Beachland Ballroom and Tavern. It's a signature event in town, and organizers encourage fans to bring non-perishable food items and/or cash donations to help those in need. This year’s event includes performances by the local death metal outfit Terror, which has just issued a remastered anthology of its demos, and a reunion of the underground ’80s act Chemkill, who’ll perform their first show in 25 years. Formerly of Manimals, Larry the Wolf will play Manimals tunes as well as his new single, “Countdown to Venus.” Other acts on the bill include Destructor, Ego, Hell and Back, Lotus Pedal, Lower 13, Olathia, Threefold Law and Wretch. The Metallica tribute band the Four Horsemen will make a special appearance along with the outlaw burlesque troupe the Red Hot Heathens and Playboy model Daniella Dior. (Niesel), 5 p.m., free. Beachland Ballroom
.
The Ohio City Singers
About 10 years ago, local singer-songwriter Chris Allen, his sister Molly and Doug McKean worked up four Christmas tunes and then threw a big Christmas party to which they invited their musician friends. They played the four original tunes they had penned as well as a few choice covers, recorded them and delivered them on a CD to their families as a Christmas gift. That signaled the birth of the Ohio City Singers, a group of local musicians that plays several Christmas-themed concerts each year. This year, the group recaptures that house party vibe on its new CD, Ring Out the Wild Bells
. The songs veer from Springsteen-like anthems (“Ohio City Singer Christmas Bash”) to Zydeco-tinged rave-ups ("Coal Miser") and reggae-themed reels ("Kingston via Cleveland"). 1 p.m., $12 ADV, $15 DOS. Music Box Supper Club
.
SUNDAY, DEC. 4
Beatles Holiday Brunch (in the Supper Club)
The members of the local rock act Sunrise Jones came from different bands, including the long-running local group Copperfoot. One night, the guys were at a jam night at the now shuttered Westside bar Stampers, and the band realized its lead singer could sing just like Paul McCartney. As a result, the guys dedicated themselves to learning Beatles tunes as faithfully as possible. They’ll play Beatles tunes today at a Beatles brunch at Music Box Supper Club. 12 p.m., $15. Music Box Supper Club
.
The Mason District Album Release
A local four-piece indie rock/alt-country act, the Mason District recently reworked its sound after adding guitarist Jeff Farmer to the mix. Now, the band has adopted a Southern rock sound. The title track from its new EP, Shotgun Soul
, features guttural vocals and a shimmering guitar riff that makes the tune sound like something by Kings of Leon. The band, which also includes singer-guitarist Tom Tobias, singer-bassist Maria Petti and drummer Collin Nutter, celebrates the release of the EP with tonight's special show. (Niesel) 8:30 p.m., $3-$6. Grog Shop.