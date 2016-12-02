C-Notes

Friday, December 2, 2016

C-Notes

Dead & Company to Play Blossom in 2017

Posted By on Fri, Dec 2, 2016 at 7:07 AM

While the Dead, the remaining members of the Grateful Dead, played farewell shows last summer to celebrate the band's 50th anniversary, they’re not "dead" just yet.

They've just announced a new set of dates for 2017. Dead & Company will kick off a summer tour on Saturday, May 27, in Las Vegas, and the group’s cross-country run will include a return to venues such as Fenway Park, Folsom Field and Citi Field. It'll also include gigs at Los Angeles’ historic Hollywood Bowl and Chicago’s Wrigley Field. The tour even includes a June 28 show at Blossom.

Dead & Company, which includes Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir along with singer-guitarist John Mayer, Allman Brothers’ bassist Oteil Burbridge and “Fare Thee Well” and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti, will perform two sets of music from the Dead’s catalog of songs.

Presale tickets go on sale at noon on Monday, and tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9.

