Documentary Film About EarthQuaker Devices to Screen at Nightlight

click to enlarge
Known for the effects pedals that its employees make one-at-a-time by hand, the Akron-based effects pedal company EarthQuaker Devices
is the subject of the new documentary film, EarthQuaker Devices: A Mini Movie
.
Shot entirely on location in Akron, the movie chronicles the “meteoric” rise of the popular guitar effects pedal manufacturer and traces the company’s roots from a one-man basement operation to an international success.
Acts such as Queens of the Stone Age, Modest Mouse and the Black Keys use the company’s pedals.
The film’s soundtrack features music by Akron acts such as Relaxer and Mount Ratz. In addition, it includes original compositions from the EarthQuaker Devices crew. Viewers will gain "unparalleled access" to the “day-to-day inner workings of the enigmatic effects pedal company," and the movie features interviews with owner, designer and guitarist Jamie Stillman.
The film screens along with Goodnight Brooklyn: The Story of Death By Audio,
a documentary about the rise and fall of the Brooklyn underground venue Death By Audio. The screenings take place at 6:45 and 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, at Nightlight Cinemas
. Folks from EarthQuaker Devices will conduct a headphone demo and have merch on hand as well. Tickets are $5.