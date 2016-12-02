Friday, December 2, 2016
Here's the Most Instagrammed Spot in Cleveland
Ever wonder where the most Instagram shots happen in Cleveland? Given the preponderance of friends posting snaps from the three Cleveland signs dotted around the city, that's not a bad guess. What about Public Square? That's all new and public and shiny. Both would be wrong. According to geo-data, it's actually Quicken Loans Arena. (Given the Cavs and concerts, it's not super surprising.)
That tidbit comes from USA Today
, which tracked the most geo-tagged places in Ohio (and every other state).
Cedar Point ranked second, followed by OSU, Progressive Field and Kings Island.
As for the whole planet, Disney Theme Parks, New York City, the Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum, Universal Studios and Las Vegas came out on top.
