Friday, December 2, 2016

Ohio Brewing Company to Host Album Release Party for Local Compliation

Posted By on Fri, Dec 2, 2016 at 9:59 AM

click to enlarge unnamed-9.jpg
An entrepreneur at E19 Creative, an innkeeper at Airbnb and a content provider at Apple Computer Inc. who once worked at Akron-based indie label DreamSTATE Records, singer-songwriter Jakob Ward continues to be a strong advocate for local music.

He has just announced that he'll host an album release party for Hey Zane, an iTunes/Apple Music compilation that includes songs from Akron area artists such as Half Mile Home, Time Cat, Jakob Ward, Vanity Crash,Brian Lisik, Nerille Hill, Frontline Militia, Sean Larson, Keith Burnette, Corey Jenkins, arMar, Call to the Spirit and ctrl+alt+disco.

The event, which takes place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, at Ohio Brewing Company ( 804 W Market St, Akron), will include performances by singer-songwriters such as arMar, Corey Jenkins, Ward and Brian Lisik. Acts such as Half Mile Home, Vanity Crash and Frontline Militia will also perform.

