C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, December 2, 2016

C-Notes

Rubblebucket Brings Dance Party to Grog Shop, Right When We Needed it Most

Posted By on Fri, Dec 2, 2016 at 11:37 AM

click to enlarge Rubblebucket
  • Rubblebucket
Kalmia Traver began last night's show with a simple request: "I want to see your hearts!" The audience was all in, tossing hands in the air and bending index fingers and thumbs into the shape of a heart (although some of us had to, like, tuck our Sibling Revelry IPAs into the crook of our arm awkwardly when doing so).  And the first song of the night, "Pain From Love," dovetailed perfectly with the mania that this country is feeling right now. It was time to dance.

Rubblebucket is on the cusp of dropping a new album, and so last night's show was peppered with new songs. All of them came off really well, and the audience danced wildly through the whole show. (We wrote two years ago about Rubblebucket bringing new material to Cleveland.) Interspersed among the new stuff, like "IF U C My Enemies" and "Donna," were the latter-day Rubblebucket classics: "Carousel Ride," "On the Ground," "Came Out of a Lady," etc. (I'm still chasing "Down in the Yards." And I did hear quite a few people call out for "Triangular Daisies." The old school was vocal.)

One of my favorite parts of the night came during an unexpected cover of Fugazi's "Waiting Room." Funked up and dynamic (in a different way than the original), this tune just felt like such a good call at the midpoint of the show. So much fun.

For the encore, the band played "Silly Fathers" and "Save Charlie," the latter accompanied by a sea of balloons (including a balloon snake) that ebbed and bobbed across a giddy late-night crowd.

click to enlarge Mal Devisa
  • Mal Devisa
Anot her quick note: This was a strong bill. Punch Drunk Tagalongs opened the show, bringing the right sort of energy to a Rubblebucket show, and Mal Devisa held down the middle slot of the night. I was really blown away by her voice and bass phrasings. Like Brittany Howard on morphine (or in Morphine, for that matter).

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Feds Approve NEXUS Pipeline, Which Will Run Through Northeast Ohio Read More

  2. Missouri Man Who Abducted and Raped 15-Year-Old Cleveland Teen Sentenced to 15 Years in Federal Prison Read More

  3. Mod Meals Changes Hands. Ops, Ownership Shift to Semersky’s Hub 55 Read More

  4. Dead & Company to Play Blossom in 2017 Read More

  5. Jeremy Paris' Departure from Group Plan Commission Has Nothing to Do With RTA Public Square Controversy Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation