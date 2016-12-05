Aladdin’s Eatery to Fill Former McDonald’s Spot at Cleveland Clinic

click to enlarge
A little over a year ago, Cleveland Clinic made the controversial decision to give McDonald’s the boot after 20 years by not renewing its lease. The decision, the hospital said, was intended to promote healthier choices by patients, employees and visitors in an attempt to curtail chronic disease.
Now we have learned what will replace it: Aladdin’s Eatery
.
“We are proud to have been chosen by the Clinic to open an Aladdin’s restaurant in the former McDonald’s space,” explains Gaelle Nasr, marketing manager for the locally based Mediterranean restaurant chain. “This location will feature our award-winning menu with modified versions of several dishes that comply with the Clinic’s food court policies.”
At nearly a dozen locations, Aladdin’s Eatery offers freshly prepared Lebanese-American foods with a wide selection of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options, making them a great fit for the health-focused Clinic.
That location, as well as a new Strongsville shop in the Pearl South Plaza Shopping Center, is expected to open in late winter or early spring.