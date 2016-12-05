Bites

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, December 5, 2016

Bites

Aladdin’s Eatery to Fill Former McDonald’s Spot at Cleveland Clinic

Posted By on Mon, Dec 5, 2016 at 12:01 PM

click to enlarge alladdins_eatery.jpg
A little over a year ago, Cleveland Clinic made the controversial decision to give McDonald’s the boot after 20 years by not renewing its lease. The decision, the hospital said, was intended to promote healthier choices by patients, employees and visitors in an attempt to curtail chronic disease.

Now we have learned what will replace it: Aladdin’s Eatery.

“We are proud to have been chosen by the Clinic to open an Aladdin’s restaurant in the former McDonald’s space,” explains Gaelle Nasr, marketing manager for the locally based Mediterranean restaurant chain. “This location will feature our award-winning menu with modified versions of several dishes that comply with the Clinic’s food court policies.”

At nearly a dozen locations, Aladdin’s Eatery offers freshly prepared Lebanese-American foods with a wide selection of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options, making them a great fit for the health-focused Clinic.

That location, as well as a new Strongsville shop in the Pearl South Plaza Shopping Center, is expected to open in late winter or early spring.

Tags: ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. FBI Arrests Suspect in Cleveland and Elyria Kidnapping Cases Read More

  2. Feds Approve NEXUS Pipeline, Which Will Run Through Northeast Ohio Read More

  3. Ohio Secretary of State Will Ask U.S. Supreme Court to Restore His 'Voter Purge' Policy, Ruled Illegal Earlier This Year Read More

  4. Dan Gilbert, Philosopher King, Pens Embarrassing Inspirational Column Read More

  5. Hip-Hop Duo FreshProduce Keeps It 'Fresh, Local & Equitable' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation