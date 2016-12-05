Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, December 5, 2016

Scene & Heard

Breakdance Studio CityBreaks CLE Opening New Location in Gordon Square

Posted By on Mon, Dec 5, 2016 at 9:26 AM

click to enlarge bb.png
A few years ago, we interviewed Daisun Santana at his breakdance studio in Clark-Fulton. He talked about the history of hip-hop and how cultural engagement could affect neighborhoods here in Cleveland. Shortly thereafter, he closed that space and began working on a new vision in Gordon Square.

And so on Dec. 19, Santana will officially open CityBreaksCLE at 5409 Detroit Ave.

Santana pitched the new project to Cleveland Hustles, but did not make the show's final roster. However, local stakeholders like Councilman Matt Zone helped him through the lease process. (In a press release from Santana, he writes that Matt Zone used to breakdance in the 80s.)

"We loved their energy and appeal to youth," Adam Rosen, economic development director of Detroit Shoreway Community Development Organization, said in a public statement. "They will bring excitement to the neighborhood like we have never seen before."

CityBreaks will host a part at 5 p.m. on Dec. 19 at the studio. Check citybreakscle.com for additional information about classes and offerings.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Feds Approve NEXUS Pipeline, Which Will Run Through Northeast Ohio Read More

  2. FBI Arrests Suspect in Cleveland and Elyria Kidnapping Cases Read More

  3. Ohio Secretary of State Will Ask U.S. Supreme Court to Restore His 'Voter Purge' Policy, Ruled Illegal Earlier This Year Read More

  4. Dan Gilbert, Philosopher King, Pens Embarrassing Inspirational Column Read More

  5. Opening Soon: Irie Jamaican Kitchen on East 185th Street Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation