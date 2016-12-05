Breakdance Studio CityBreaks CLE Opening New Location in Gordon Square

click to enlarge
A few years ago, we interviewed
Daisun Santana at his breakdance studio in Clark-Fulton. He talked about the history of hip-hop and how cultural engagement could affect neighborhoods here in Cleveland. Shortly thereafter, he closed that space and began working on a new vision in Gordon Square.
And so on Dec. 19, Santana will officially open CityBreaksCLE at 5409 Detroit Ave.
Santana pitched the new project to Cleveland Hustles
, but did not make the show's final roster. However, local stakeholders like Councilman Matt Zone helped him through the lease process. (In a press release from Santana, he writes that Matt Zone used to breakdance in the 80s
.)
"We loved their energy and appeal to youth," Adam Rosen, economic development director of Detroit Shoreway Community Development Organization, said in a public statement. "They will bring excitement to the neighborhood like we have never seen before."
CityBreaks will host a part at 5 p.m. on Dec. 19 at the studio. Check citybreakscle.com
for additional information about classes and offerings.