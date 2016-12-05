C-Notes

Monday, December 5, 2016

C-Notes

Mahall's To Host Ugly Sweater Night and Holiday Record Swap

Posted By on Mon, Dec 5, 2016 at 11:14 AM

click to enlarge mgmbc4liwfymudmpddnr.jpg
Mahall's gets into the holiday spirit on Friday, Dec. 16 with its Ugly Sweater Night and Holiday Record Swap. Local acts Duo Decible System, the Del Rios, Surfer Rex, Slug Fest, Cigarette Playdate and the Beyonderers will perform on the Main Stage, and WRUW's DJ Rachel H. will host a BYO record swap n' listen in the bar area.

In the club’s Locker Room, the new Hingetown record shop Young Kingz will set up a pop-up shop; the store's owners Brittany Benton (DJ Red-I) and Samantha Flowers (Playne Jayne), AKA the hip-hop act FreshProduce, will also spin their favorite records.

Anyone who wears an ugly sweater will receive discounts at the bar and restaurant. They'll also receive a discount on bowling, and event organizers will award prizes for the ugliest sweaters throughout the night. Sweaters don't have to be holiday-themed; they just have to be butt ugly.

It all starts at 8 p.m., and admission is free.

