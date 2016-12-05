Trump Taps Cleveland Clinic CEO Toby Cosgrove for Business Leader Panel

click to enlarge @realdonaldtrump

Dr. Toby Cosgrove, the long-standing CEO and President of the Cleveland Clinic, was among the names included by the President Elect for a non-partisan panel that will gather business and economic growth recommendations for the Quarter-Pounder-in-Chief. Cosgrove has been the head man at the Clinic since 2004 after joining the hospital in 1975 as a cardiac surgeon.In a statement Cosgrove said, "I am truly honored and privileged to take part in President-elect Donald Trump's Strategic and Policy Forum designed to grow and strengthen the United States' economy. I applaud his efforts to bring together leaders across industries to gain insight that will assist the new President in making important decisions that will impact every American. I am deeply committed and take this role very seriously."In addition to Cosgrove, Trump’s forum includes luminaries like Bob Iger, CEO of the Walt Disney Corporation, Jack Welch, the former CEO of General Electric and Jamie Dimon, current CEO of JPMorgan Chase, among others."This forum brings together CEOs and business leaders who know what it takes to create jobs and drive economic growth," the Trump team said in a news release. "My administration is committed to drawing on private sector expertise and cutting the government red tape that is holding back our businesses from hiring, innovating, and expanding right here in America."No word yet on whether Cosgrove, who helped boot McDonald’s from the Clinic, will address Trump’s fast food love and addiction, but one can only hope.