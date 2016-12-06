Arts District

Tuesday, December 6, 2016

Arts District

Comedian Chris Rock to Perform at the State Theatre in April

Posted By on Tue, Dec 6, 2016 at 2:35 PM

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg
A true Renaissance man, comedian, actor, director, writer and producer Chris Rock does a bit of everything.

Rock's career goes back decades, and he returned this year to host the 88th Annual Academy Awards and also recently directed HBO’s comedy special Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo.

Now, the multi-talented performer has just announced a return to live comedy with his all-new Total Blackout Tour 2017.

His first tour in more than nine years, it kicks off on Feb. 14 in Durham at the Durham Performing Arts Center. The tour includes an April 19 stop at the State Theatre. Tickets go on sale on Friday. Tickets can be purchased at playhousesquare.org and at LiveNation.com.

