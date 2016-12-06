Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Comedian Chris Rock to Perform at the State Theatre in April
Jeff Niesel
on Tue, Dec 6, 2016 at 2:35 PM
A true Renaissance man, comedian, actor, director, writer and producer Chris Rock does a bit of everything.
Rock's career goes back decades, and he returned this year to host the 88th Annual Academy Awards and also recently directed HBO’s comedy special Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo.
Now, the multi-talented performer has just announced a return to live comedy with his all-new Total Blackout Tour 2017.
His first tour in more than nine years, it kicks off on Feb. 14 in Durham at the Durham Performing Arts Center. The tour includes an April 19 stop at the State Theatre. Tickets go on sale on Friday. Tickets can be purchased at playhousesquare.org
and at LiveNation.com
.
