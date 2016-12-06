John Adams Lost His Job During World Series

click to enlarge John Adams

For more than 40 years, Johns Adams has played his drum in the outfield at Tribe games. There have been highs and lows in that stretch. The World Series happened to include both.The Tribe, of course, lost. And to top off the bummer of a week, Adams lost his job at AT&T, which he also happened to have for 40 years."They told me I was surplus," the 65-year-old Adams told the Plain Dealer. "They're just getting rid of people. Just one of those things, you know?" He was hoping to work another year, and if nothing comes up soon, he'll just take his retirement.There are people far, far worse off than Adams, as he is quick to point out. He's near retirement and doesn't have kids."There's a lot of people in a lot worse shape than I am financially and they got kids still going to school, they got a mortgage payment to make they don't have money for," he said. "I don't have that situation. As bad as this is, I am still blessed."In case you were wondering, Adams has no plans to stop attending games (he receives tickets from the team), and said he might pursue a master's degree.