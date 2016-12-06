Bites

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, December 6, 2016

Bites

Praise the BBQ Gods: Mabel’s Now Offers Take-Out

Posted By on Tue, Dec 6, 2016 at 3:29 PM

ribscloseup_copy.jpg
When Mabel’s BBQ opened this past April, it did so with a few self-imposed limitations. Knowing full well that the restaurant would be slammed from the jump, chef and owner Michael Symon placed an embargo on patio seating, catering and, to the ire of many, take-out service.

The patio was up and running very soon after opening and just recently, the restaurant began accepting take-out orders. So all you dine-in customers who have been ordering suspiciously large amounts of food – and a doggie bag – now can simply call and place an order. Better still: very soon, customers will be able to place an order for those crispy pig ears, lamb ribs, beef brisket and Polish Girl sandwiches on the website.

“It’s going great,” Symon says.

As for catering, no plans currently are in place to change that tack.

Tags: ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Mabel's Bbq

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. John Adams Lost His Job During World Series Read More

  2. Federal Government Will Auction Public Land in Ohio to Oil and Gas Drillers Read More

  3. Aladdin’s Eatery to Fill Former McDonald’s Spot at Cleveland Clinic Read More

  4. Maui Sands in Sandusky Will Get the 'Hotel Impossible' Treatment on the Travel Channel Read More

  5. Trump Taps Cleveland Clinic CEO Toby Cosgrove for Business Leader Panel Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation