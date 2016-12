click to enlarge

Dark Star Jubilee, one of the great anchors of Ohio music festivals each summer, will return to Legend Valley May 26-28. (Fest announcements come earlier and earlier these days!)Tracking its legacy, Dark Star Orchestra will headline (all three nights); elsewhere on the bill you'll find the likes of Greensky Bluegrass, Hot Tuna, Keller Williams, David Nelson Band and more.This fest marks the beginning of summer, and it's never too early to start planning your 2017 shows.