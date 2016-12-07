Scene Podcasts

Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Scene Podcasts

December in Berea, Edwin Encarnacion, Cam Newton and More — The A to Z Podcast With Andre Knott and Zac Jackson

Posted By on Wed, Dec 7, 2016 at 9:06 AM

Andre and Zac talk NFL seasons going wrong in a hurry, Edwin Encarnacion, why Ron Rivera would bench the NFL MVP for a supposed dress code violation and then bring on Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram to talk about a tradition unlike any other, December in Berea.

Subscribe to A to Z on iTunes here.


