Wednesday, December 7, 2016
December in Berea, Edwin Encarnacion, Cam Newton and More — The A to Z Podcast With Andre Knott and Zac Jackson
Andre and Zac talk NFL seasons going wrong in a hurry, Edwin Encarnacion, why Ron Rivera would bench the NFL MVP for a supposed dress code violation and then bring on Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram to talk about a tradition unlike any other, December in Berea.
Tags: Sports, Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, A to Z Podcast, Image