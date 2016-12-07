Ohio State Legislature on Lame-Duck Warpath, Looks to Pass Expanded Concealed Carry Law

click to enlarge
Carrying a gun on college campuses? Sure, why not. Places of worship? Not a problem. Child day care centers? Of course.
And why stop there?
A recent bill in Ohio, House Bill 48
, would allow concealed carry in those places and more, including certain airport terminals and some governmental buildings in the state of Ohio. The bill, which is expected to be voted on in the Ohio Senate this week, was introduced in early 2015 by Rep. Ron Maag, R-Lebanon, and passed in the Ohio House by a 68-29 margin last November.
Under the bill, college campuses can still make their own rules and disallow guns on campus, but the bill would make the penalty for carrying more lenient, going from a felony to a simple minor misdemeanor.
Proponents of the bill believe that concealed carry will lead to the prevention of some crimes. There is little basis for this belief, as the studies to show that guns reduce crime have largely been funded by the gun industry. In fact, the majority of studies, including one by Harvard Medical School
, show that fewer restrictions on carrying guns actually leads to an increase in violent crime. According to the Center for Disease Control, nine of the top 10 states that had the highest rate of firearm deaths received an “F” grade for their gun laws.
All of this is further complicated by the fact the NRA has had a stranglehold
on studying gun violence for decades.
The state bill is opposed
by the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police.
If the bill passes in the Ohio Senate, it will then go on to Governor John Kasich for approval, who will then decide whether to be a shill for the gun lobby under the guise of safety or to keep Ohioans away from guns in places they are currently banned.