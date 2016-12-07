Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Scene & Heard

Pedestrian Struck by RTA Bus Turning Left Around Public Square; Victim in Critical Condition

Posted By on Wed, Dec 7, 2016 at 11:49 AM

click to enlarge Collion point on Rockwell. - @GOOGLEMAPS
  • @GoogleMaps
  • Collion point on Rockwell.
At roughly 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, an RTA bus struck a female pedestrian at the intersection of East Roadway and Rockwell Avenue.

An RTA spokesperson reported that the #39F bus was traveling northbound on East Roadway, and made a left-hand turn on Rockwell (right in front of Key Tower), and that the injured pedestrian was transported to Metro Hospital.

RTA said the accident is under active investigation. Cleveland 19 reports that the 69-year-old woman is in critical condition. The TV station characterized her injuries as "head injuries."

The collision comes during a heated ongoing debate about buses through Public Square. One argument for buses on Superior Avenue is the consequent reduction in dangerous left-hand turns on the perimeter. Due to re-routing around the Square, RTA buses will take more than 1.1 million more turns per year, about half of which are left turns.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. 'Heartbeat Bill' Abortion Ban Heads for Governor Kasich's Desk After Ohio Senate and House Passage Read More

  2. Federal Government Will Auction Public Land in Ohio to Oil and Gas Drillers Read More

  3. Baldwin Wallace Students Attempt to Identify Top Farm-to-Table Restaurants in Cleveland Read More

  4. State Treasurer Josh Mandel Announces Run at Sherrod Brown's Senate Seat in 2018 Read More

  5. Update: Lineup Announced for LaureLive 2017 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation