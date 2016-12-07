State Treasurer Josh Mandel Announces Run at Sherrod Brown's Senate Seat in 2018
Posted
By Eric Sandy
on Wed, Dec 7, 2016 at 10:40 AM
click to enlarge
In a video announcement today, Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel says he will run for U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown's seat in 2018.
The first half of the video lays out some background context for the Beachwood resident (his family still lives in this local community, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps, he's opened access to public salary and state property records).
The second half of the video essentially rolls through a number of ca.-2016 Trump buzzwords: political correctness, "drain the swamp," rigged system, politicians and their cronies getting rich, Washington machine, etc.