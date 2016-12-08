American Icon John Glenn Dies at 95

click to enlarge
John Glenn, former astronaut and U.S. senator from Ohio, has died. He was 95.
Glenn, a Cambridge, Ohio, native who went on to change the arc of American history with his innovative work in aviation, was recently hospitalized at James Cancer Hospital in Columbus before his death.
Michael V. Drake, Ohio State University president, released a statement
announcing his passing saying, in part, “The Ohio State University community deeply mourns the loss of John Glenn, Ohio’s consummate public servant and a true American hero. He leaves an undiminished legacy as one of the great people of our time. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He and his wife, Annie, have been the definition of model citizens. Meeting them was among life’s greatest privileges. Spending time with them was a blessing."
Glenn joined the Marines shortly after the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, after which NASA selected him to served as an astronaut in 1959. He would later become one of the "Mercury Seven" and was the first American to orbit Earth in 1962.
After his work with the military and NASA, he joined the political arena and served as an Ohio senator from 1974 to 1999.
For decades, he has been considered an American hero and an innovative icon in aviation and politics.
Gov. John Kasich offered a statement today: "John Glenn is, and always will be, Ohio’s ultimate hometown hero, and his passing today is an occasion for all of us to grieve. As we bow our heads and share our grief with his beloved wife, Annie, we must also turn to the skies, to salute his remarkable journeys and his long years of service to our state and nation. Though he soared deep into space and to the heights of Capitol Hill, his heart never strayed from his steadfast Ohio roots. Godspeed, John Glenn!"
Glenn leaves behind his wife, Annie Glenn.