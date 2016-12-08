Bites

Thursday, December 8, 2016

Bites

Car Plows through Front of Banter Just Days After One Year Anniversary

Posted By on Thu, Dec 8, 2016 at 7:00 PM

click to enlarge ADAM ROSEN
  • Adam Rosen
Around 6 p.m. this evening a car plowed through the front of Banter, just three days after the Detroit Shoreway restaurant, bar and bottle shopcelebrated its first birthday.

Owner Matt Stipe said that, fortunately, nobody was in that portion of the business when the driver crashed through the window. But the driver was taken to the hospital.

Obviously, the restaurant is closed for the time being, but Stipe says that they should be up and running by tomorrow.

We’ll update this story as news trickles in.

click to enlarge ADAM ROSEN
  • Adam Rosen

