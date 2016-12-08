Scene & Heard

Thursday, December 8, 2016

Scene & Heard

Hudson Will Release Dash Cam, Records in Officer-Involved Shooting

Posted By on Thu, Dec 8, 2016 at 2:04 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE CREDIT: NAJEEB MOHAMMAD
  • Image credit: Najeeb Mohammad
Hudson City Manager Jane Howington says that dash cam video and audio and other pertinent records will be released today, following the Dec. 4 officer-involved shooting death of Saif Nasser Mubarak Al Ameri, 26, in a wooded area off the Ohio turnpike. Al Ameri was a citizen of the United Arab Emirates, studying law at Case Western Reserve University.

Around 2:45 p.m. this past Sunday, Al Ameri was allegedly driving erratically before crashing his car on I-80 in Hudson, according to witness reports to police. At some point, Al Ameri ran into a wooded area just north of the turnpike, where a police officer caught up with him near Hudson Aurora Road.

Hudson police have not alleged that Al Ameri was armed or posed any threat. Initial reports, via the Akron Beacon Journal, had a police spokesperson indicating that "a struggle ensued and the officer opened fire."

The Summit County Medical Examiner confirmed the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head, noting for the record that the death was a homicide.

The police officer who shot Al Ameri has been placed on administrative leave. He was taken to the hospital on Sunday with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police department.

Much of the city's video, embedded below, involves Howington and Police Chief Dave Robbins discussing the legal parameters of how an incident like this is investigated and the various issues surrounding access to public records. Howington said in the video that dash cam video and audio, as well as the officer's personnel file, will be released to the media "by the end of the day today."

(Note, preemptively, that the shooting itself seems to taken place away from the officer's patrol car. Hudson has not implemented a full-department body camera program. Scene will upload video and audio upon receipt.)

The investigation itself has been handed up to the state attorney general's office and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations. "It affords a separation — that there's no confusion as to what everybody's role is," Robbins said of the decision to kick the investigation to the state. "By having an outside agency take over the investigation, hopefully it assuages those concerns [of police department impropriety] for a lot of our citizens." He added that, as a matter of preparation within his career and role, he had long considered how he and his department might respond to an officer-involved shooting.

Al Ameri's body is being brought back to Dubai today, where family members will gather on Friday for prayers and a burial service in Bani Yas.

“Everyone knows that my son was an example of decency, ethics and commitment, and never known for any bad driving as claimed by the Ohio Police report," Nasser Al Ameri, Saif's father, told Gulf News.



Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

