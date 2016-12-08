Report: Columbus and Browns Working Toward $15 Million Facility to Host Team's Training Camp by 2018

click to enlarge
According to a report this morning from Tom Reed and Rick Rouan at the Columbus Dispatch, the Cleveland Browns are making headway on a long rumored plan to move part of the team’s training camp to Columbus. (Tom Withers reports
that it would be "most" of training camp.) If you'll remember, the move was discussed earlier this year and included the Browns asking for $15 million in taxpayer money.
From the Dispatch’s report today:
Under the current proposal, said Tony Collins, Columbus' director of recreation and parks, the Browns would contribute $5 million, Franklin County would contribute $5 million and the city would cover the rest of the cost of the recreation center, estimated to total $15 million to $17 million.
Reached for comment by Scene, a Browns spokesman relayed the following statement.
"As we have consistently conveyed, based on our football operation’s desires for training camp, we are considering various locations. Representatives have approached us about looking into different options, and currently, we are exploring an opportunity in Columbus, which would include a financial contribution from the team towards a community-based recreational facility. Throughout these discussions, we are focused on three core areas: 1. Creating the ideal environment for our players and coaches to prepare for the NFL season, 2. Ensuring that we can invest in and help create positive opportunities for youth in that community during the 11 months a year when the Browns are not practicing at the proposed location and 3. Creating special experiences for all Browns fans to interact with our team, including by continuing to host open sessions at our facility in Berea for fans in Northeast Ohio, above and beyond available training camp days. We will continue to diligently evaluate all options and will place great weight on each of these priorities while remaining committed to our year-round facility in Berea.”
Sounds like a textbook case of shuffling deck chairs on the Titanic. The Cleveland Browns, majoring in the minor since 1999.