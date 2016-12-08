Tom Papa's Comedy Special, Filmed in Cleveland, Premieres Friday

click to enlarge
Tom Papa's forth comedy special, filmed in July at the Hanna Theatre, will premiere on Epix at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. The special is titled Human Mule
.
As Papa has described it, much of his material revolves around "the difficulty of being a person." It might sound simple, but Papa cuts to the core of our bizarre and unsettling human condition.
I ended up at the show after a friend scored tickets. It was excellent.
Here
, listen to Papa discuss comedy — and Cleveland's renaissance — on the Joe Rogan Experience this week.