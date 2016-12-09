Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, December 9, 2016

Scene & Heard

An Inmate Overdosed at the Cuyahoga County Jail Last Weekend

Posted By on Fri, Dec 9, 2016 at 11:57 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-09-11_at_12.26.17_pm.png
An inmate at the Cuyahoga County Jail overdosed last weekend, Scene has learned.

Few details beyond that are currently available.

Reached for comment, County spokesperson Mary Louise Madigan contacted the jail's wardens, who confirmed the incident, but said that the incident is currently an open investigation and involves medical information and thus couldn't release any more information.

Current stats on the number of overdoses in the jail in 2016 were also not immediately available from the county.

Earlier this year the family of Robert Sharp filed suit against the county and sheriff's department. The 36-year-old was an inmate at the county jail last year when he died of a heroin overdose. It was unclear how Sharp got the drugs into the facility but his family claims that jail officials were told by other inmates that Sharp had hidden heroin in his rectum. Staff did an X-ray, which didn't show anything peculiar, but didn't do a CT-scan, which would have showed if Sharp was hiding contraband in his rectum. The Medical Examiner found that the balloon holding the heroin ruptured and leaked into his bloodstream.

The lawsuit claimed staff "failed to institute adequate policies, procedures, customs, usages and protocols regarding identification, referral and treatment of inmates who use, take, ingest, or stuff heroin and are therefore at risk of overdosing."

Protocols and policies are in place at the jail to prevent contraband from entering the facility. For instance, the county installed a body scanner at the jail. From the sheriff's department website's summarization of modernizations and updates made in 2015:

To increase safety and security for both employees and inmates, the CCSD made substantial investments in technology. The most significant prevention initiative was the introduction of the Jails first whole body scanner. The state of the art scanner provides X-Ray quality images in less than 6 seconds. All inmates are scanned during the intake process as the first step in preventing contraband from entering the facility. To complement, a package/baggage scanner was installed in access to detect and deter contraband from entering through the main access point.

No word yet on what went wrong in the process that allowed the contraband to enter the facility in the first place or what failure in staffing or protocol prevented it from being found after.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Cuyahoga County Jail, Crime

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Car Plows through Front of Banter Just Days After One Year Anniversary Read More

  2. Report: Columbus and Browns Working Toward $15 Million Facility to Host Team's Training Camp by 2018 Read More

  3. UPDATE: Hudson Officer Identified in Dec. 4 Police-Involved Shooting Death Read More

  4. Cleveland Officers Involved in 2010 Use of Force Incident Just Now Facing Discipline Process Read More

  5. The 10 Best TV Shows of 2016 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation