Cleveland Native and Fast Food Exec Andy Puzder Tapped for Labor Secretary, Which Would Be Great for Robots

click to enlarge
Andy Puzder, the CEO of Carl's Jr and Hardee's fast food restaurants, has been picked by President-elect Donald Trump to head up the Department of Labor. It's a telling choice, because the Cleveland native has been fairly outspoken on the subject of jobs in America lately.
His statements from a March 2016 interview
have been coursing through the news cycle this week, and with good reason: Puzder (if approved by the Senate) could very well transform the employment landscape of the U.S. If times seem tough for the service economy worker right now, then the future looks like a nightmare zone for anyone who's not a machine.
We're talking about automation, which is an inevitable technological advance
in all arenas of modern, developed nations. On the subject of automated machines replacing employees at the thousands of locations he oversees, Puzder salivates thusly: “They’re always polite, they always upsell, they never take a vacation, they never show up late, there’s never a slip-and-fall, or an age, sex or race discrimination case."
There is no doubt on his long record in business: Puzder does not support the American worker.
It's unclear if he'd prefer a fembot in place of Kim Kardashian
in his commercials, though we doubt it. "I like beautiful women eating burgers in bikinis. I think it's very American," he told Entrepreneur magazine
.
(Our sister paper in St. Louis went back to a 1989 cover story
, which sussed out accusations of abuse by his first wife — accusations which were walked back in a Nov. 30, 2016, letter, right around the time Trump and his transition team were kicking the tires on Puzder's cred.)
One does hope, however, that as our American economy vaults toward the void of an automated service industry, we take the time as a society to chart a course that benefits both consumers and the workforce. Puzder may hold the reins to that conversation and others.
“The point is simple: The feds can mandate a higher wage, but some jobs don’t produce enough economic value to bear the increase,” Puzder has said.
There's already state-sponsored backlash
to the notion of hiking minimum wages. The Department of Labor would surely follow suit under Puzder. It'll be a show worth watching next season.