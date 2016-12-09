Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, December 9, 2016

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Native and Fast Food Exec Andy Puzder Tapped for Labor Secretary, Which Would Be Great for Robots

Posted By on Fri, Dec 9, 2016 at 11:28 AM

click to enlarge andy_puzder.jpeg
Andy Puzder, the CEO of Carl's Jr and Hardee's fast food restaurants, has been picked by President-elect Donald Trump to head up the Department of Labor. It's a telling choice, because the Cleveland native has been fairly outspoken on the subject of jobs in America lately.

His statements from a March 2016 interview have been coursing through the news cycle this week, and with good reason: Puzder (if approved by the Senate) could very well transform the employment landscape of the U.S. If times seem tough for the service economy worker right now, then the future looks like a nightmare zone for anyone who's not a machine.

We're talking about automation, which is an inevitable technological advance in all arenas of modern, developed nations. On the subject of automated machines replacing employees at the thousands of locations he oversees, Puzder salivates thusly: “They’re always polite, they always upsell, they never take a vacation, they never show up late, there’s never a slip-and-fall, or an age, sex or race discrimination case."

There is no doubt on his long record in business: Puzder does not support the American worker.

It's unclear if he'd prefer a fembot in place of Kim Kardashian in his commercials, though we doubt it. "I like beautiful women eating burgers in bikinis. I think it's very American," he told Entrepreneur magazine.

(Our sister paper in St. Louis went back to a 1989 cover story, which sussed out accusations of abuse by his first wife — accusations which were walked back in a Nov. 30, 2016, letter, right around the time Trump and his transition team were kicking the tires on Puzder's cred.)

One does hope, however, that as our American economy vaults toward the void of an automated service industry, we take the time as a society to chart a course that benefits both consumers and the workforce. Puzder may hold the reins to that conversation and others.

“The point is simple: The feds can mandate a higher wage, but some jobs don’t produce enough economic value to bear the increase,” Puzder has said.

There's already state-sponsored backlash to the notion of hiking minimum wages. The Department of Labor would surely follow suit under Puzder. It'll be a show worth watching next season.

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Naked Akron Woman Leads Police on Stolen Car Chase Spanning Three Counties Read More

  2. Car Plows through Front of Banter Just Days After One Year Anniversary Read More

  3. You Can Still Call it the Jake with This New Chrome Extension Read More

  4. U.S. Steel CEO Inaccurately Promises '10,000 Jobs,' as Lorain Mill Lays Off 33 More Read More

  5. Another Year, Another Raise for Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation