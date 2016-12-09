Naked Akron Woman Leads Police on Stolen Car Chase Spanning Three Counties

click to enlarge
An Akron woman has been charged with auto theft and a variety of other charges after leading police on a three-county chase following a crash.
20-year-old Shelly Joiner's day began in a neighbor's 2003 Taurus. She was driving that when she was involved in an accident with a second vehicle. A third vehicle entered our story when a passerby stopped after the accident. Joiner got out of the Taurus and into the kindly passerby's vehicle and took off.
Sometime about an hour later police located that stolen vehicle. Joiner was still inside, the Canton Repository reports
, but wasn't wearing any clothes.
"When [the officer] approached, he could see a naked female sprawled out on the seat," Akron Lt. Rick Edwards said in a release. "When he attempted to speak to her, she drove away, heading southbound."
Police chased her down I-77 as she hit speeds of up to 130 mph.
She was finally caught at the border of Stark and Tuscawaras counties where police boxed her in. Joiner didn't stop voluntarily (not entirely surprising) but only when she hit a trooper's vehicle. (No one was injured.)
Akron police say they believe Joiner was under the influence of a drug, causing her body temperature to rise, which probably led to the disrobing part of the escapade.
Joiner has since been jailed on $10,000 bond for the incident. A hearing scheduled for Dec. 28.