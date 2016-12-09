C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, December 9, 2016

C-Notes

The Waitresses' Chris Butler is Looking for a Few Good Local Musicians

Posted By on Fri, Dec 9, 2016 at 3:26 PM

click to enlarge The Waitresses, back in the day.
  • The Waitresses, back in the day.
Known for new wave hits such as “I Know What Boys Like” and “Christmas Wrapping,” the Waitresses were one of the most significant bands to emerge from the same Akron scene that produced acts such as Devo and Tin Huey.

A couple of years ago, Omnivore Recordings reissued the band’s first two albums, 1982’s Wasn’t Tomorrow Wonderful? and 1983’s Bruiseology as part of at the terrific double disc set Just Desserts: The Complete Waitresses.

Twenty years ago, Butler, who now lives in Akron again, ended the song “The Devil Glitch” with a number of variations that featured 500 choruses over the course of 69 minutes, making it “The World’s Longest Pop Song” according to the 1997 Guinness Book of World Records.

In 2014, some 50 artists contributed to make it even longer. Thanks to the submissions from over 50 artists, writers, musicians, and “pranksters,” it approached the five hour mark.

Now, Butler wants to make it even longer.

“I am asking for audio submissions (we call ‘em ‘chunks’) to the song,” he says in a Facebook post. “Come up with lyrics that start with “Sometimes you can fix something by…”, create ANY sort of backing noises (regular ol’ music, tuned vacuum cleaners, computer-mutated dog barks…anything), get it to me, and I’ll edit it in."

Since a song is legally defined as “a lyric with a melody,” the “Sometimes…” phrase must be included, though Butler says “you are free to play with that.”

“Long instrumentals are not what I need,” he explains. “NB: no musical ability required – in fact, the most interesting chunks have come from non-musicians. There are free, downloadable recording programs like Audacity you can use, as well as free cellphone recording apps. There’s also GarageBand, etc. To the audio/tech savvy, the best format for your chunk is a .wav or .aiff file. MP3s are ok. If this is gibberish, get in touch and I’ll walk you through it. Also, if you are in the Northeastern Ohio area, I CAN RECORD YOU at my studio.”

You can contact Butler through Facebook or via email at beezwax2@aol.com.

Thanks to local musician and writer Ron Kretsch for calling our attention to the project. He's written about the Butler's quest for Dangerous Minds.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Another Year, Another Raise for Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman Read More

  2. Report: Columbus and Browns Working Toward $15 Million Facility to Host Team's Training Camp by 2018 Read More

  3. 20-Week Abortion Ban Approved by Statehouse, Giving Kasich Two Options Read More

  4. Car Plows through Front of Banter Just Days After One Year Anniversary Read More

  5. An Inmate Overdosed at the Cuyahoga County Jail Last Weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation