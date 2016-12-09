Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers to Play the Q in June

click to enlarge
When Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers played Blossom back in 2010, they put on a helluva show. The always-reliable Heartbreakers once again proved why they’re one of rock’s finest bands.
They effortlessly shifted in and out of blues jams without any of the indulgence you get with less-talented groups.
As part of their 40th anniversary tour, Petty and his Heartbreakers return to Cleveland on Saturday, June 10, to play Quicken Loans Arena. The tour begins on April 20 in Oklahoma City and continues throughout the summer.
To further commemorate the 40th anniversary of the release of their self-titled debut, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers will issue two companion vinyl box sets.
Singer-guitarist Joe Walsh will open. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. Special pre-sales for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Highway Companions Club members begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.