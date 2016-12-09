Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, December 9, 2016

Scene & Heard

U.S. Steel CEO Inaccurately Promises '10,000 Jobs,' as Lorain Mill Lays Off 33 More

Posted By on Fri, Dec 9, 2016 at 3:01 PM

steel.jpg
U.S. Steel will lay off 33 more employees from its Lorain mill, the company announced in an unexpected move. Despite what appears to be a burst of short-term growth, the company will cut its remaining Lorain workforce by nearly 16 percent.

It's another unfortunate notch for the city of Lorain, and it's a headline that clashes with U.S. Steel corporate confidence.

In a CNBC interview this week, U.S. Steel CEO Mario Longhi said that his company is ready to hire back 10,000 employees. (Video embedded below.)

The company later clarified Longhi's remarks, reporting that he was probably talking about the entire domestic steel industry. More than 16,000 workers have been laid off from steel jobs in the U.S. since January 2015. It's unclear whether Longhi misunderstood the conversation or whether he believes that the deregulation of the manufacturing industry under a President Donald Trump will spur an American hiring spree.

In September, Scene published a feature on how U.S. Steel and Republic Steel layoffs have decimated the city of Lorain.

“Sadly, the local steel industry continues to have setbacks as it awaits recovery in demand,” Mayor Chase Ritenauer told the Chronicle-Telegram, touching on an all too familiar refrain. “Our hearts go out to the employees and the families affected by this round of layoffs especially at this time of the year.”


Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Naked Akron Woman Leads Police on Stolen Car Chase Spanning Three Counties Read More

  2. 20-Week Abortion Ban Approved by Statehouse, Giving Kasich Two Options Read More

  3. Another Year, Another Raise for Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman Read More

  4. Cleveland Officers Involved in 2010 Use of Force Incident Just Now Facing Discipline Process Read More

  5. An Inmate Overdosed at the Cuyahoga County Jail Last Weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation