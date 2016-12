You Can Still Call it the Jake with This New Chrome Extension

click to enlarge

A tech-savvy sports fan named Patrick Nance, in affiliation with uniwatch.com, has created a Chrome Extension that eliminates corporate sponsorships from stadium names. When the extension, called Naming Wrongs , is in use, all three of Cleveland's downtown professional sporting facilities revert to former non-corporate names.FirstEnergy Stadium becomes Cleveland Browns Stadium once again; Quicken Loans Arena becomes Gund Arena; and Progressive Field, at last, becomes Jacobs Field. Via Uniwatch , the extension, in its current form, only affects ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Yahoo Sports, Bleacher Report, Fox Sports, Sporting News, USA Today’s For the Win, NBC Sports, CBS Sports, SB Nation, and the league sites for the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and NCAA.Here's the full list of changes:Sports Authority Field at Mile High → Mile High StadiumJones AT&T Stadium → Jones StadiumBB&T Field → Groves StadiumFirstEnergy Stadium → Cleveland Browns StadiumMercedes-Benz Superdome → SuperdomeQualcomm Stadium → Jack Murphy StadiumAT&T Stadium → Cowboys StadiumO.co Coliseum → Oakland ColiseumHard Rock Stadium → Joe Robbie StadiumNew Era Field → Rich StadiumProgressive Field → Jacobs FieldGuaranteed Rate Field → Comiskey ParkUS Cellular Field → Comiskey ParkUFCU Disch-Falk Field → Disch-Falk FieldGlobe Life Park → The Ballpark in ArlingtonRogers Centre/Center → SkyDomeModa Center → Rose GardenBMO Harris Bradley Center → Bradley CenterOracle Arena → Oakland Coliseum ArenaQuicken Loans Arena → Gund ArenaSmoothie King Center → New Orleans ArenaAmalie Arena → The Ice PalaceBridgestone Arena → Nashville ArenaGila River Arena → Glendale ArenaPNC Arena → Raleigh Entertainment & Sports ArenaScotiabank Saddledome → Olympic SaddledomeSAP Center → San Jose ArenaSAP Center at San Jose → San Jose ArenaScottrade Center → Kiel CenterFor college football fans, the extension also scrubs the Bowl Games of their hideous sponsorship names:Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl → Celebration BowlGildan New Mexico Bowl → New Mexico BowlLas Vegas Bowl presented by Geico → Las Vegas BowlRaycom Media Camellia Bowl → Camellia BowlAutoNation Cure Bowl → Cure BowlR\+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl → New Orleans BowlSan Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl → Poinsettia BowlFamous Idaho Potato Bowl → Humanitarian BowlPopeyes Bahamas Bowl → Bahamas BowlLockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl → Armed Forces BowlDollar General Bowl → Mobile Alabama BowlQuick Lane Bowl → Motor City BowlCamping World Independence Bowl → Independence BowlZaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl → Heart of Dallas BowlMilitary Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman → Military BowlNational Funding Holiday Bowl → Holiday BowlMotel 6 Cactus Bowl → Cactus BowlNew Era Pinstripe Bowl → Pinstripe BowlRussell Athletic Bowl → Tangerine BowlFoster Farms Bowl → San Francisco BowlAdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl → Texas BowlBelk Bowl → Queen City BowlValero Alamo Bowl → Alamo BowlAutoZone Liberty Bowl → Liberty BowlHyundai Sun Bowl → Sun BowlFranklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl → Music City BowlNova Home Loans Arizona Bowl → Arizona BowlCapital One Orange Bowl → Orange BowlBuffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl → Citrus BowlTaxSlayer Bowl → Gator BowlOutback Bowl → Hall of Fame BowlGoodyear Cotton Bowl Classic → Cotton BowlRose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual → Rose BowlAllstate Sugar Bowl → Sugar BowlChick-fil-A Peach Bowl → Peach BowlPlayStation Fiesta Bowl → Fiesta BowlBattleFrog Fiesta Bowl → Fiesta BowlRoyal Purple Las Vegas Bowl → Las Vegas BowlUniwatch founder Paul Lukas calls the extension a way to "fight back" against the pervasiveness of advertising in places where it doesn't belong. He sees the sale of stadium names and bowl games as capitalism run amok."Selling the name of something is insipid," Lukas writes. "It’s part of our culture’s descent intoMoreover, sports venues and bowl games have lots and lots of revenue streams. They don’t need to sell their identities to get by."