You Can Still Call it the Jake with This New Chrome Extension

A tech-savvy sports fan named Patrick Nance, in affiliation with uniwatch.com, has created a Chrome Extension that eliminates corporate sponsorships from stadium names. When the extension, called Naming Wrongs
, is in use, all three of Cleveland's downtown professional sporting facilities revert to former non-corporate names.
FirstEnergy Stadium becomes Cleveland Browns Stadium once again; Quicken Loans Arena becomes Gund Arena; and Progressive Field, at last, becomes Jacobs Field.
Via Uniwatch
, the extension, in its current form, only affects ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Yahoo Sports, Bleacher Report, Fox Sports, Sporting News, USA Today’s For the Win, NBC Sports, CBS Sports, SB Nation, and the league sites for the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and NCAA.
Here's the full list of changes:
Stadiums
Sports Authority Field at Mile High → Mile High Stadium
Jones AT&T Stadium → Jones Stadium
BB&T Field → Groves Stadium
FirstEnergy Stadium → Cleveland Browns Stadium
Mercedes-Benz Superdome → Superdome
Qualcomm Stadium → Jack Murphy Stadium
AT&T Stadium → Cowboys Stadium
O.co Coliseum → Oakland Coliseum
Hard Rock Stadium → Joe Robbie Stadium
New Era Field → Rich Stadium
Progressive Field → Jacobs Field
Guaranteed Rate Field → Comiskey Park
US Cellular Field → Comiskey Park
UFCU Disch-Falk Field → Disch-Falk Field
Globe Life Park → The Ballpark in Arlington
Rogers Centre/Center → SkyDome
Arenas
Moda Center → Rose Garden
BMO Harris Bradley Center → Bradley Center
Oracle Arena → Oakland Coliseum Arena
Quicken Loans Arena → Gund Arena
Smoothie King Center → New Orleans Arena
Amalie Arena → The Ice Palace
Bridgestone Arena → Nashville Arena
Gila River Arena → Glendale Arena
PNC Arena → Raleigh Entertainment & Sports Arena
Scotiabank Saddledome → Olympic Saddledome
SAP Center → San Jose Arena
SAP Center at San Jose → San Jose Arena
Scottrade Center → Kiel Center
For college football fans, the extension also scrubs the Bowl Games of their hideous sponsorship names:
Bowl Games:
Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl → Celebration Bowl
Gildan New Mexico Bowl → New Mexico Bowl
Las Vegas Bowl presented by Geico → Las Vegas Bowl
Raycom Media Camellia Bowl → Camellia Bowl
AutoNation Cure Bowl → Cure Bowl
R\+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl → New Orleans Bowl
San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl → Poinsettia Bowl
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl → Humanitarian Bowl
Popeyes Bahamas Bowl → Bahamas Bowl
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl → Armed Forces Bowl
Dollar General Bowl → Mobile Alabama Bowl
Quick Lane Bowl → Motor City Bowl
Camping World Independence Bowl → Independence Bowl
Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl → Heart of Dallas Bowl
Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman → Military Bowl
National Funding Holiday Bowl → Holiday Bowl
Motel 6 Cactus Bowl → Cactus Bowl
New Era Pinstripe Bowl → Pinstripe Bowl
Russell Athletic Bowl → Tangerine Bowl
Foster Farms Bowl → San Francisco Bowl
AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl → Texas Bowl
Belk Bowl → Queen City Bowl
Valero Alamo Bowl → Alamo Bowl
AutoZone Liberty Bowl → Liberty Bowl
Hyundai Sun Bowl → Sun Bowl
Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl → Music City Bowl
Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl → Arizona Bowl
Capital One Orange Bowl → Orange Bowl
Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl → Citrus Bowl
TaxSlayer Bowl → Gator Bowl
Outback Bowl → Hall of Fame Bowl
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic → Cotton Bowl
Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual → Rose Bowl
Allstate Sugar Bowl → Sugar Bowl
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl → Peach Bowl
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl → Fiesta Bowl
BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl → Fiesta Bowl
Royal Purple Las Vegas Bowl → Las Vegas Bowl
Uniwatch founder Paul Lukas calls the extension a way to "fight back" against the pervasiveness of advertising in places where it doesn't belong. He sees the sale of stadium names and bowl games as capitalism run amok.
"Selling the name of something is insipid," Lukas writes. "It’s part of our culture’s descent into Idiocracy.
Moreover, sports venues and bowl games have lots and lots of revenue streams. They don’t need to sell their identities to get by."