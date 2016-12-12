C-Notes

Monday, December 12, 2016

C-Notes

Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey to Bring Greatest Hits Tour to the Q in April

Posted By on Mon, Dec 12, 2016 at 11:20 AM

click to enlarge lionelmariah_940x463.jpg
Over the years, pop singers Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey have established themselves as mega-stars. Multi-platinum-selling artists, they’ve both won multiple Grammy Awards.

Today, they announced they’ll tour together for the first time ever on the All the Hits Tour. The 35-date tour kicks off in Baltimore on March 15; it comes to Quicken Loans Arena on April 5.

An AT&T priority presale ticket access begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow, and Citi cardmembers can begin purchasing tickets at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

