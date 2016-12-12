Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, December 12, 2016

Scene & Heard

Reports: Browns to Bring Futility Across Pond With 2017 Game in London

Posted By on Mon, Dec 12, 2016 at 12:28 PM

click to enlarge NFL AT WEMBLEY, 2010, WIKIPEDIA
  • NFL at Wembley, 2010, Wikipedia

According to multiple reports, the Browns will be taking their sterling showcase of ineptitude international next year when they cross the pond and play a game at London’s Wembley Stadium. The NFL International Series, which has brought three games to London each year for the past four seasons, is expanding to four games next season.

It’s unclear whether the Browns will give up a home game at FirstEnergy Stadium in order to play in the United Kingdom, but judging by the tens of thousands of empty seats at yesterday's home loss to the Bengals, Browns fans won't care if that's the case.

The Browns have yet to comment on the matter. The full batch of 2016 London games is expected to be announced Tuesday morning.

The series itself is an attempt to turn the NFL into more of a global sport. So far, judging by attendance, it's been a success. And while the NFL generally ships some of its less appealing games over the Atlantic, the wisdom of subjecting Londoners to the Browns is debatable.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had this to say in a released statement, “"We continue to be incredibly excited by the passion and love for the NFL shown by our millions of U.K. fans. London is an amazing city. We have had tremendous support from our fans, from Mayor (Saliq) Khan and other government leaders and business partners, and we are looking forward to taking the next step in the U.K. by playing four games in London next season."

No word yet on if the NFL is exploring relegating the Browns to the NCAA if they haven't won a single game by then.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Cleveland Browns, Sports

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Tony Rizzo Loses Mind on 0-16 Parade: "I'll Be There and I Will Mow You Down Under My Tires. I Promise That" Read More

  2. Sheffield Lake Human Trafficking Investigation Ends Quickly After Police Discover Grandmother Just Makes Really Lifelike Dolls Read More

  3. Tremont’s Merchant Street Eatery Will Open This Thursday Read More

  4. Rising Star Coffee Will Open Yearlong Pop-Up Locations in Lakewood and Tremont Read More

  5. U.S. Supreme Court Denies Challenge of Ohio Inmate Fighting State's Second Execution Attempt Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation